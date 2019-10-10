The Lightning Thief Lights the Empire State Building

The cast of Broadway's The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, opening at the Longacre Theatre on October 16, lit the Empire State Building in blue on October 10.

Chris McCarrell stars as Percy Jackson.

(© David Gordon)

The full company of the recently wrapped 2019 tour brings the musical to Broadway, led by Chris McCarrell as Percy Jackson. Izzy Figueroa, Jorrel Javier, Ryan Knowles, Sam Leicht, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, James Hayden Rodriguez, Jalynn Steele, T. Shyvonne Stewart, and Kristin Stokes round out the ensemble.

The cast and creative team of The Lightning Thief atop the Empire State Building.

(© David Gordon)

Based on the best-selling novel by Rick Riordan, The Lightning Thief features a score by Rob Rokicki, who makes his Broadway debut, and a book by Be More Chill scribe Joe Tracz. Stephen Brackett directs the production, with choreography by Patrick McCollum, set design by Lee Savage, costume design by Sydney Maresca, lighting design by David Lander, sound design by Ryan Rumery, puppet design by AchesonWalsh, fight direction by Rod Kinter, hair, wigs, and makeup design by the late Dave Bova, and orchestrations by Wiley DeWeese and Rob Rokicki.