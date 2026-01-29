Irish Rep's The Honey Trap to Stream on Demand

Irish Repertory Theatre will partner with the League of Live Stream Theater (LOLST) to stream on demand the production of the New York premiere of The Honey Trap by Leo McGann and directed by Matt Torney.

The Honey Trap On Demand will be available to stream February 15-28. Once purchased, viewers will have 72 hours to watch at their convenience. Tickets are $39 and Irish Rep members receive 20% off. Click here for more information about reserving access.

The Honey Trap ran September 17-November 23 on Irish Rep’s Francis J. Greenburger Mainstage and returned to the Irish Rep stage on January 10, where it is currently running through February 15. Belfast, 1979.

In this thriller, two off-duty British soldiers at the height of the Troubles think they’ve hit it off with two local girls at a unionist pub on the city’s outskirts, but what begins as a night of flirtation and playful sparring soon turns dark. Decades later, as one of the soldiers recounts the events for an American oral history project, long-buried memories resurface, drawing him back to Belfast in search of answers and revenge.

The cast includes Rebecca Ballinger, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Michael Hayden, Doireann Mac Mahon, Daniel Marconi, Samantha Mathis, Harrison Tipping, and Annabelle Zasowski.

The creative team includes set designer Charlie Corcoran, lighting designer Michael Gottlieb, costume designer Sarita Fellows, sound designer James Garver, and properties designer Nicole Rozanski.

TheaterMania critic Pete Hempstead called The Honey Trap a “riveting psychological thriller.” Read his full review here.