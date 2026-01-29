Jersey Boys Hitting the Road With 20th-Anniversary North American Tour

The Tony- and Olivier Award-winning musical Jersey Boys will launch a North American tour in September to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Tour cities, venues, and casting will be announced at a later date.

Written by Academy Award winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, Jersey Boys, the behind-the-music true story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, ran on Broadway from 2005-2017. The show features music by Grammy Award winner Bob Gaudio and lyrics by Bob Crewe, including the songs “Sherry, “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “December 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin,'” and “Working My Way Back To You.”

The Jersey Boys 20th Anniversary North American tour will be staged by the original Broadway creative team, led by the Tony Award-winning team of director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo, with scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Steve Canyon Kennedy, projections design by Michael Clark, and production supervision by Danny Austin. The orchestrations are by Steve Orich and the music supervision and vocal arrangements by Ron Melrose.

A 20th Anniversary UK and Ireland tour will launch on June 15, 2026 at the New Wimbledon Theatre.