Bartlett Sher to Direct Man of La Mancha for One Night Only

Rolando Villazón will star as Cervantes / Don Quxiote at Lincoln Center.

Linda Buchwald

| New York City |

January 29, 2026

Bartlett Sher
Bartlett Sher
Lincoln Center Theater’s annual spring gala will be a staged concert performance of Man of La Mancha starring tenor Rolando Villazón as Cervantes / Don Quxiote. Directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher, the one-night-only event will be held on Monday, May 18, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

Based on Don Quixote by Miguel de Cervantes, Man of La Mancha was written by Dale Wasserman, with music by Mitch Leigh and lyrics by Joe Darion. The original production was directed by Albert Marre.

The gala will include a post-performance dinner with LCT artists at the David H. Koch Theater. Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

Click here for more information about tickets.

