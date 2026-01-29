Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and Drama Desk Awards Announce Key Dates

The 70th Drama Desk Awards will be presented on May 17.

Key dates have been announced for the 2026 Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and Drama Desk Awards, celebrating the 2025-26 Broadway and off-Broadway season.

The Outer Critics Circle Awards will announce nominations on Tuesday, April 21, with a winner announcement to follow on Monday, May 11. A ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 21.

The 70th Drama Desk Awards will be held at the Town Hall on May 17, after announcing nominations on April 29.

Nominations for the Drama League Awards will be announced on Monday, April 20, with a ceremony held Friday, May 15. This year’s sepcial honorees are Caissie Levy, David Cromer, Kamilah Forbes, and Scott Ellis.