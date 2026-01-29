Mint Theater to Stream Its Production of Crooked Cross for Free

Crooked Cross is Sally Carson’s dramatization of her 1934 novel of the same name.

Mint Theater Company will continue its free streaming of archival recordings with the American premiere of Crooked Cross, Sally Carson’s dramatization of her 1934 novel of the same name.

Crooked Cross will be available for free at Mint’s virtual theater, here, February 9-22 only.

Directed by producing artistic director Jonathan Bank, Crooked Cross features features Samuel Adams, Liam Craig, Katie Firth, Jack Mastrianni, Gavin Michaels, Ben Millspaugh, Douglas Rees, Ella Stevens, and Jakob Winter.

The creative team includes scenic designer Alexander Woodward, costume designer Hunter Kaczorowski, lighting designer Christian DeAngelis, sound designer Sean Hagerty, prop designer Chris Fields, projection designer Joey Moro, and dramaturg Amy Stoller.

The play is about the Klugers, a family torn apart by conflicting loyalties, in a quaint village in the Bavarian mountainside between Christmas 1932 and June 1933. Lexa Kluger is engaged to Moritz Weissmann, a Jewish doctor, and Lexa’s brothers, Helmy and Erich, are becoming increasingly involved with the Nazi party.