POTUS Moves Up Broadway Opening, Will Be Eligible for 2022 Tony

The producers of Selina Fillinger's new Broadway comedy, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, have announced that they are moving the press opening to Wednesday, April 27 at 2pm. This means the show will open the day before the cutoff for Tony Award consideration, bringing it into the 2021-22 season.

The show had previously been scheduled to open May 9, which would have made it the first show of the 2022-23 Broadway season.

The comedy is described as follows: "One four-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble."

Five-time Tony winner Susan Stoman directs a cast that includes Julianne Hough, Vanessa Williams, Rachel Dratch, Lea DeLaria, Lilli Cooper, Suzy Nakamura, and Julie White. Standbys are Anita Abdinezhad, Gisela Chípe, Jennifer Fouché, and Lisa Helmi Johanson.

"After watching these hilarious and brilliant women of POTUS light up the rehearsal room, we've made the decision to move our opening up to April 27 so that this extraordinary world premiere will be in front of audiences and critics this season," the producers said in a press statement.