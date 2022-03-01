New Comedy POTUS, With Julianne Hough and Vanessa Williams, to Open on Broadway

Susan Stroman will direct the Broadway premiere of Selina Fillinger's farce POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, beginning performances April 14 at the Shubert Theatre.

According to the New York Times, the cast will include Julianne Hough, Vanessa Williams, Rachel Dratch, Lea DeLaria, Lilli Cooper, Suzy Nakamura, and Julie White. Standbys are Anita Abdinezhad, Gisela Chípe, Jennifer Fouché, and Lisa Helmi Johanson.

The comedy is described as follows: "One four-letter word is about to rock 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. When the President unwittingly spins a PR nightmare into a global crisis, the seven brilliant and beleaguered women he relies upon most risk life, liberty, and the pursuit of sanity to keep the commander-in-chief out of trouble."

Opening night is scheduled for May 9, with the run scheduled to conclude on August 14.

The production will have sets by Beowulf Boritt, costumes by Linda Cho, lighting by Sonoyo Nishikawa, sound by Jessica Paz, hair and wigs by Cookie Jordan, and intimacy and fight direction by Rocio Mendez.

POTUS will mark playwright Fillinger's Broadway debut.