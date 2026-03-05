Emma Hunton, John Krause, and Diana Huey to Lead Cast of Millennials Are Killing Musicals

The new musical comedy features a book, music, and lyrics by Nico Juber.

The musical Millennials Are Killing Musicals will run at the Colony Theatre in Burbank April 30-May 17, with an official opening on May 2. The original musical comedy features a book, music, and lyrics by Nico Juber.

The cast includes Emma Hunton, star of the Hulu series Good Trouble, as Brenda, John Krause as Nate and Atlas, and Diana Huey as Katrina.

Tony Award nominee Kristin Hanggi directs the production, with music direction, arrangements, and orchestrations by Anthony Lucca and choreography by Michelle Elkin.

In this look at identity in the age of social media, Brenda, a single millennial mom, just wants to do better “adulting” when her younger influencer sister Katrina shows up eight months pregnant and totally unprepared for motherhood.

Additional members of the cast and design team will be announced at a later date.