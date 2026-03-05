New Solo Shows Are Coming to SoHo Playhouse

New comedy shows from Ismael Loutfi and Nicole Travolta will open in April.

Two solo shows, one with Nicole Travolta, and the other with Ismael Loutfi, are among the offerings at SoHo Playhouse this April.

After touring nationally and internationally, Nicole Travolta Is Doing Alright, presented by Twilight Theatre Company, returns to SoHo Playhouse for an encore engagement, April 1-May 10, with an official opening on April 5.

Emmy- and Peabody Award-winning actor and comedian Hasan Minhaj presents Ismael Loutfi: Heavenly Baba, a new comedy written and performed by Ismael Loutfi, making his off-Broadway debut. Heavenly Baba runs April 2-25, with an official opening scheduled for April 9.

Co-written and directed by Paula Christensen, Travolta’s 80-minute show blends stand-up, confessional storytelling, and character work. Travolta is John Travolta’s niece, and the show explores credit-card debt, compulsive shopping, spray-tanning survival jobs, Hollywood ambition, heartbreak, and the complicated pursuit of self-worth, all while navigating the pressure and expectation that comes with carrying a famous last name.

Directed by Greg Walloch, Heavenly Baba explores Loutfi’s relationship with his deeply religious immigrant father, affectionately known as “Baba,” and chronicles Baba’s attempt to convert the entire state of Florida to Islam by painting Islamic slogans all over his car. The production features lighting and visual design by Matt Lazarus and set design by Carter Ford.