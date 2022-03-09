2022 Tony Awards Set for June 12 at Radio City Music Hall

The Tony Awards 2022 will take place on Sunday, June 12, at Radio City Music Hall.

A four-hour ceremony will begin with an hour-long broadcast from 7pm-8pm ET on Paramount Plus, with the remaining three hours on CBS starting live at 8pm. Paramount Plus will also offer a full stream of the show. The telecast will also be broadcast live on CBS in the pacific time zone beginning at 5pm PT.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2021-22 season is Thursday, April 28, 2022 for all Broadway productions which meet eligibility requirements. Nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards will be announced on Tuesday, May 3.

Further information is still forthcoming.