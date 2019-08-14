Moulin Rouge! and the Blonds to Collaborate on New York Fashion Week Event

Fashion designers the Blonds will collaborate with Moulin Rouge! The Musical for a collection of looks inspired by the new musical. The line will debut on September 9 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre as an off-site event as part of New York Fashion Week.

The event will also celebrate the release of the musical's original cast album, produced by Baz Luhrmann, Justin Levine, Matt Stine, and Alex Timbers on House of Iona/RCA Records.

The musical adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's 2001 film is currently running on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. It is described as follows: "As in the film, Moulin Rouge! celebrates some of the greatest popular music of the last 50 years. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 15 years ago."

Directed by Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! has a book by John Logan, choreography by Sonya Tayeh, and music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Justin Levine. The design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Catherine Zuber (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), and Sarah Cimino (make-up design).