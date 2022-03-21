Dave Malloy's Octet to Have West Coast Debut at Berkeley Rep

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has announced full casting for the upcoming west coast premiere of Octet, written by three-time Tony nominee Dave Malloy (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) and directed by Annie Tippe. Performances are set to run from April 20-May 29, with an official opening on April 27.

Octet is a chamber choir musical that was commissioned by and had its off-Broadway debut in at Signature Theatre Company in 2019. The show is described as follows: "Eight internet-obsessed people meet in real life to share their stories and wrestle their demons, using nothing but a pitch pipe and the transcendent quality of their voices. With witty lyrics, shimmering harmonies, and virtuosic solos, Octet sings of connection, redemption, hope—and how we can be truly present with each other."

The Berkeley Rep cast features Adam Bashian (In Transit), Kim Blanck (Alice By Heart), Alex Gibson (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Justin Gregory Lopez (Jesus Christ Superstar Live), J.D. Mollison (Moby Dick), Isabel Santiago (Leonard Bernstein's MASS on PBS' Great Performances), Margo Seibert (Unknown Soldier), and Kuhoo Verma (Plan B on Hulu and Monsoon Wedding). The cast is completed by understudies Dean Linnard, Roeen Nooran, Lili Thomas. and Nicole Weiss.

The creative team includes Or Matias (music direction), Amy Rubin (co-scenic design), Brittany Vasta (co-scenic design), Brenda Abbandolo (costume design), Christopher Bowser (lighting design), Hidenori Nakajo (sound design), and Sam Schloegel (associate sound design).

Octet is produced by special arrangement with Diana DiMenna and Plate Spinner Productions.