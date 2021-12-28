Metropolitan Playhouse Announces Casting for She's Got Harlem on Her Mind

Metropolitan Playhouse has announced casting for its evening of three one-act plays by Harlem Renaissance writer Eulalie Spence. Directed by Timothy Johnson, She's Got Harlem on Her Mind will have a limited run from February 3-27, 2022 with an official opening on February 5.

She's Got Harlem on Her Mind will include performances of Spence's plays The Starter, Hot Stuff, and The Hunch. The cast will feature Déja Denise Green, Léoh Hailu-Ghermay, SJ Hannah, Bonita Jackson, Rahmelle Peebles, Marlaina Powell, and Mark Shock. The production's creative team includes set design by Jacob Brown, costume design by Sabrinna Fabi, and lighting design by Heather Crocker.

Born on the island of Nevis in the British West Indies in 1894, Spence became an influential writer, teacher, director, actor, and playwright during the Harlem Renaissance. She was a member of with W.E.B. Du Bois's Krigwa Players from 1926-28 and earned several prizes for her plays.