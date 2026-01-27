Goodspeed Musicals Pauses Productions at Terris Theatre for 2026

Goodspeed Musicals has announced a temporary pause in productions at its Terris Theatre in Chester, Connecticut, during the 2026 season.

Despite a strong 2025 marked by near sellouts at both the Goodspeed Opera House and the Terris, the organization cited sharply rising production costs and shifting audience habits as factors that have made the Terris Theatre’s exclusive focus on developing brand-new musicals increasingly challenging.

Managing Director Vanessa Logan emphasized that the pause is temporary, and designed to give the company time to reassess how the Terris can best support Goodspeed’s overall financial health. Plans under consideration include an expanded operating model that could encompass educational initiatives and programming for young audiences and families, such as the recently announced SummerSong youth theater program, as well as collaborations with other theaters and artists, community events, and additional initiatives alongside new musical development.

Artistic Director Donna Lynn Hilton confirmed that Goodspeed will continue with its full season of productions at the Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam.

Goodspeed Musicals is a Tony-winning nonprofit company dedicated to developing and producing new and classic musicals, with a history that includes launching Broadway productions such as Man of La Mancha, Annie, Shenandoah, and Holiday Inn, along with dozens of world premieres and artist-focused development programs across its two Connecticut stages.