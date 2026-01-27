Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt to Bring Beatles-Themed Solo Show to Chicago Before Broadway Run

The Movement You Need is being billed as a Broadway-bound production.

Emmy winner Brendan Hunt will bring his solo show The Movement You Need: An Evening with Brendan Hunt to Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater, April 19-May 10.

Billed as a Broadway-bound engagement, the autobiographical play follow’s Hunt’s upbringing in Chicago and his love for the Beatles. Ashley Rodbro directs.

The new production features scenic design by Meredith Ries, lighting design by Nick Solyom, sound design by Kate Marvin and projection design by Stefania Bulbarella.

Hunt is best known for cocreating and playing Coach Beard on the Apple TV series Ted Lasso. He won consecutive Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series. His two plays, Absolutely Filthy and The Art Couple, both had sold-out LA runs, with the former winning Best Show at both the Hollywood Fringe Festival and the New York International Fringe Festival.