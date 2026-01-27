TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Ted Lasso's Brendan Hunt to Bring Beatles-Themed Solo Show to Chicago Before Broadway Run

The Movement You Need is being billed as a Broadway-bound production.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| Chicago |

January 27, 2026

Brendan Hunt
Brendan Hunt
(image supplied by the production)

Emmy winner Brendan Hunt will bring his solo show The Movement You Need: An Evening with Brendan Hunt to Steppenwolf’s Downstairs Theater, April 19-May 10.

Billed as a Broadway-bound engagement, the autobiographical play follow’s Hunt’s upbringing in Chicago and his love for the Beatles. Ashley Rodbro directs.

The new production features scenic design by Meredith Ries, lighting design by Nick Solyom, sound design by Kate Marvin and projection design by Stefania Bulbarella.

Hunt is best known for cocreating and playing Coach Beard on the Apple TV series Ted Lasso. He won consecutive Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series. His two plays, Absolutely Filthy and The Art Couple, both had sold-out LA runs, with the former winning Best Show at both the Hollywood Fringe Festival and the New York International Fringe Festival.

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett in Beaches at Theatre Calgary (© Trudie Lee)

Watch Jessica Vosk and Kelli Barrett Sing a Song From the Upcoming Broadway Musical Beaches

Broadway performances start on March 27 at the Majestic Theatre.