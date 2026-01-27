John Kani to Star in Athol Fugard's "Master Harold"...and the Boys at the Geffen

Legendary South African actor John Kani will return to the stage to play Sam in the Geffen Playhouse revival of Athol Fugard’s “Master Harold:…and the Boys, codirected by Emily Mann and Tarell Alvin McCraney. The production runs April 8-May 10.

Kani played the role of Willie in the 1984 film adaptation of Fugard’s masterpiece, opposite Matthew Broderick and Zakes Mokae. His long association with Fugard produced the plays Sizwe Banzi Is Dead, The Island, and Statements After an Arrest Under the Immorality Act, all of which were written by Kani, Fugard, and Winston Ntshona, and the drama My Children! My Africa! He is best known now for playing King T’Chaka in Black Panther.

Joining Kani are Ben Beatty as Hally and Nyasha Hatendi as Willie.

The creative team includes Beowulf Boritt (sets), Susan Hilferty (costumes), Adam Honoré and Spencer Doughtie (lighting), and UptownWorks (sound).