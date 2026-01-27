Tony-Winning Musical The Outsiders Recoups on Broadway

Producers of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical The Outsiders, adapted from S.E. Hinton’s novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film, have announced that the Broadway production has recouped its $22 million capitalization costs as of the week ending December 28, 2025.

The Outsiders had its world premiere at La Jolla Playhouse in March 2023, and then transferred in March 2024 to the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Broadway, where it has played 746 performances to date. In addition to Best Musical, the production also won 2024 Tony Awards for Best Direction of a Musical (Danya Taymor), Best Lighting Design of a Musical (Hana S. Kim and Brian MacDevitt), and Best Sound Design of a Musical (Cody Spencer).

The North American tour, which officially opened in October in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is also currently playing across the US and Canada.

Featuring a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine and music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay and Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, The Outsiders takes place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, when Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. Music supervision, orchestration, and arrangements are by Justin Levine. Choreography is by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman and Jeff Kuperman.