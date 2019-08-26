Richard Gallagher, Jonathan Hogan, and More to Star in All My Fathers

La MaMa has announced that it will present the world premiere of All My Fathers, a new play by Paul David Young (Clown Play), in a production directed by Obie winner Evan Yionoulis (He Brought Her Heart Back in a Box). All My Fathers will run October 3-20, with opening night set for October 6.

The play, according to a press release, "centers on the life-changing declaration by Young's elderly mother that he is the bastard son of the family pediatrician. This surreal, seemingly scripted disclosure instantly rewrites the playwright's devoutly Christian, Southern upbringing. Young, whose life had suddenly turned hyperbolically dramatic, incorporates text from both obscure and well-known family plays such as The Seagull, Oedipus, Well, The Strange Discovery, and All My Sons."

Richard Gallagher (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Brian Hastert (Tectonic Theatre Project's Uncommon Sense), Deborah Hedwall (Sight Unseen), and Tony nominee Jonathan Hogan (Burn This) will star. The creative team will include two-time Tony winner Donald Holder (lighting design), Ao Li (set design), Teresa Snider-Stein (costume design), and Melissa Friedling (video and sound design).