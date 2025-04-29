Photos: Outer Critics Circle Marks 75th Anniversary With Star-Studded Cocktail Party

See photos from the event, which took place at the West Bank Cafe.

The Outer Critics Circle celebrated its milestone 75th Anniversary on Monday, April 28 with a star-studded cocktail party at the West Bank Cafe.

A group comprising critics and journalists from print and digital publications across the country, the Outer Critics Circle presented awards first during the 1949-50 season, where recipients included Sheila Guyse (Lost in the Stars) and Daniel Reed (Come Back, Little Sheba), T.S. Elliot’s The Cocktail Party and Gian Carlo Menotti’s The Consul.

This year’s full list of nominees can be found here. Winners will be announced May 12.

Led by its current president, TheaterMania Editor-in-Chief David Gordon, the OCC Board of Directors also includes Vice President Richard Ridge, Recording Secretary Joseph Cervelli, Corresponding Secretary Patrick Hoffman, Treasurer David Roberts, Harry Haun, Cynthia Allen, Dan Rubins, Janice Simpson, and Doug Strassler. Simon Saltzman is president emeritus. Stanley L. Cohen serves as financial consultant. Lauren Yarger serves as the Outer Critics Circle Awards ceremony executive producer.