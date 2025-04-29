TheaterMania Logo white orange
Photo Flash

Photos: Outer Critics Circle Marks 75th Anniversary With Star-Studded Cocktail Party

See photos from the event, which took place at the West Bank Cafe.

Tricia Baron

Tricia Baron

| New York City |

April 29, 2025

2025 04 28 Outer Critics Circle Cocktail Reception 112
Montego Glover, André De Shields, and LaTanya Richardson Jackson
(© Tricia Baron)

The Outer Critics Circle celebrated its milestone 75th Anniversary on Monday, April 28 with a star-studded cocktail party at the West Bank Cafe.

2025 04 28 Outer Critics Circle Cocktail Reception 81
Death Becomes Her‘s Christopher Sieber and Jennifer Simard
(© Tricia Baron)

A group comprising critics and journalists from print and digital publications across the country, the Outer Critics Circle presented awards first during the 1949-50 season, where recipients included Sheila Guyse (Lost in the Stars) and Daniel Reed (Come Back, Little Sheba), T.S. Elliot’s The Cocktail Party and Gian Carlo Menotti’s The Consul.

2025 04 28 Outer Critics Circle Cocktail Reception 103
Boop‘s Ainsley Melham, Susan Birkenhead, and Jasmine Amy Rogers
(© Tricia Baron)

This year’s full list of nominees can be found here. Winners will be announced May 12.

2025 04 28 Outer Critics Circle Cocktail Reception 48
Lesli Margherita, Alaska Thunderfuck, and Nick Adams
(© Tricia Baron)

Led by its current president, TheaterMania Editor-in-Chief David Gordon, the OCC Board of Directors also includes Vice President Richard Ridge, Recording Secretary Joseph Cervelli, Corresponding Secretary Patrick Hoffman, Treasurer David Roberts, Harry Haun, Cynthia Allen, Dan Rubins, Janice Simpson, and Doug Strassler. Simon Saltzman is president emeritus.  Stanley L. Cohen serves as financial consultant.  Lauren Yarger serves as the Outer Critics Circle Awards ceremony executive producer.

2025 04 28 Outer Critics Circle Cocktail Reception 186
John Michael Hill, Ngozi Anyanwu, and Nkeki Obi-Melekwe
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 04 28 Outer Critics Circle Cocktail Reception 56
Operation Mincemeat stars Zoë Roberts, Claire-Marie Hall, David Cumming, Natasha Hodgson, and Jak Malone
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 04 28 Outer Critics Circle Cocktail Reception 179
Trip Cullman, Ben Stanton, and Paloma Young
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 04 28 Outer Critics Circle Cocktail Reception 143
Andy Karl, Nick Adams, and David Harris
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 04 28 Outer Critics Circle Cocktail Reception 140
Douglas Lyons and Michael Rishawn of Table 17
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 04 28 Outer Critics Circle Cocktail Reception 132
Francis Jue and David Henry Hwang of Yellow Face
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 04 28 Outer Critics Circle Cocktail Reception 129
Amy Berryman and Emil Weinstein
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 04 28 Outer Critics Circle Cocktail Reception 44
Sergio Trujillo, Shannon Lewis, and Jack Noseworthy
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 04 28 Outer Critics Circle Cocktail Reception 34
Peter Jensen and Conrad Ricamora
(© Tricia Baron)
2025 04 28 Outer Critics Circle Cocktail Reception 19
West Bank Cafe proprietors Tom and Michael D’Angora
(© Tricia Baron)

