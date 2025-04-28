Review: Hedwig and the Angry Inch Is a Powerful Journey of Self-Acceptance

Hedwig and the Angry Inch, the queer cult musical created by John Cameron Mitchell (book and lyrics) and Stephen Trask (music and lyrics) and playing Signature Theatre through June 22, will resonate with anyone who’s ever felt misunderstood or marginalized.

Directed by Ethan Heard with plenty of heart and humor, the production is a perfect blend of raw energy and emotional depth, with a strong mix of dark humor, poignant moments, and electrifying rock music.

With killer heels and a fabulous wig, Hedwig takes the audience on a journey, trailing her ex-lover who has achieved rock stardom with songs Hedwig wrote and fighting for recognition as an artist in her own right. Throughout the show, Hedwig reflects on her troubled past—growing up in Communist East Germany and living with a botched sex reassignment surgery—plus detailing her complicated relationships and a quest for fame and love in a world that often misunderstands her.

You can’t take your eyes off Sawyer Smith as she delivers a mesmerizing performance as Hedwig, embodying the character’s fierce resilience and vulnerability with an authenticity that resonates deeply. She’s bold and unapologetically direct, radiating with a vibrant charm. Smith is playful with the crowd and gets lots of laughs. Yet, beneath the glitzy facade and boisterous personality, she also presents Hedwig as a profoundly sensitive and hurt individual yearning for love.

Equally impressive is Vanessa (V) Sterling as Yitzhak, who provides a more subtle counterpoint, conveying emotional depth and powerful vocals while staying silent for much of the show, using her expressions to do the talking.

Hedwig is blunt, so much so that the show doesn’t shy away from some of the biggest topics of conversation today, making sly though deliberate references to Katy Perry’s Blue Origin space trip, Marjorie Taylor Greene’s homophobic anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, and the fallout of the Kennedy Center’s new anti-woke policies.

Part of Hedwig’s flawlessness also comes from her look, with spot-on costume design by Erik Teague who delivers a stunning reflection of the show’s vibrant punk aesthetic serving the complexity of its titular character. Each of Hedwig’s outfits is an explosion of color, texture, and personality, embodying Hedwig’s fierce individuality and free spirit. The glam rock look is also aided by alluring wigs by designer Ali Pohanka.

Additionally, the costumes for Yitzhak and the band enhance the overall atmosphere, grounding the production in the raw energy of rock and roll while celebrating the story’s diversity.

Signature’s intimate ARK Theatre is the perfect home for this musical, capturing an electric, club-like atmosphere. Scenic designer Richie Ouellette creates a glittering spectacle that brings Hedwig’s world to life with vibrant, chaotic energy. The set offers an eye-catching mosaic of visual elements that capture the essence of punk-rock culture. Ouellette’s creative choices, including whimsical details like mannequin legs hanging from the ceiling and a patchwork of posters and graffiti that line the walls, tell a story of their own. This busy and immersive set reflects the chaos and beauty of Hedwig’s life, underscoring the themes of identity and self-expression that lie at the heart of the musical.

The show also has some fun with illustrations, expertly designed by Alex Kuhn, which tell part of the story in a deeply emotional way.

Of course, you can’t have Hedwig without the Angry Inch, and the band features the exceptional talents of Marika Countouris on keys, Joanna Smith on bass, Alec Green on guitar and Sam Carolla on drums. Together, they create an exhilarating atmosphere that drives the musical forward.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch is a celebration of survival against all odds—a queer anthem that champions the indomitable spirit of those who dare to be different.