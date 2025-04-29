Mamma Mia! Announces Full Broadway Cast

Producer Judy Craymer has announced the 30-member company who will bring Mamma Mia!, the musical set to the songs of ABBA, back to Broadway for a limited run starting this summer.

Mamma Mia! runs at the Winter Garden Theatre, the home of the original run, August 2-February 1, 2026, with an opening night on August 14.

The cast will feature Christine Sherrill (Mamma Mia! in Las Vegas) as Donna, Amy Weaver (Mamma Mia! 25th anniversary tour) as Sophie, Carly Sakolove (Mamma Mia! 25th anniversary tour) as Rosie, Jalynn Steele (The Lightning Thief) as Tanya, Rob Marnell (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) as Harry Bright, Jim Newman (Curtains) as Bill Austin, Victor Wallace (Mamma Mia! on Broadway) as Sam Carmichael, and Grant Reynolds as Sky. The ensemble includes Lena Owens as Lisa, Justin Sudderth as Pepper, Ethan Van Slyke as Eddie, Haley Wright as Ali, Sarah Agrusa, Alessandra Antonelli, Caro Daye Attayek, Adia Olanethia Bell, Collin J. Bradley, Emily Croft, Madison Deadman, Jordan De Leon, Nico DiPrimio, Patrick Dunn, Stephanie Genito, Danny Lopez-Alicea, Makoa, Jasmine Overbaugh, Gray Phillips, Blake Price, Dorian Quinn, and George Vickers V. Twenty-five members of the company will be making their Broadway debuts.

With music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! has a book by Catherine Johnson, direction by Phyllida Lloyd, and choreography by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce & Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material, and arrangements by Martin Koch.