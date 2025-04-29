Tony Awards Set Final Eligibility Decisions for 2024-25 Season

The committee discussed the eligibility status of 12 Broadway productions, including The Last Five Years, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, and Smash.

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met for the fourth and final time to confirm the eligibility status of 12 Broadway productions for the 2024-25 season. The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date was Sunday, April 27, for all Broadway productions that meet all other eligibility requirements.

The productions discussed at the meeting were Good Night, and Good Luck, Boop! The Musical, The Last Five Years, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, Smash, John Proctor Is the Villain, Floyd Collins, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Just in Time, Real Women Have Curves: The Musical, and Dead Outlaw.

The committee made the following determinations:

Lighting designer Heather Gilbert and projection designer David Bengali will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting Design of a Play category for their work on Good Night, and Good Luck.

For Boop! The Musical, Jasmine Amy Rogers will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category and scenic designer David Rockwell and projection designer Finn Ross will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category.

The Last Five Years will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Musical category. Bookwriter, composer, and lyricist Jason Robert Brown will be considered jointly eligible along with the producers in the category. He will also be considered eligible in the Best Orchestrations category.

Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga will both be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical category for their performances in Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends. Scenic Designer Matt Kinley and projection designer George Reeve will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category for their work on Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends.

For Smash, Robyn Hurder will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category and scenic designer Beowulf Boritt and video and projection designer S. Katy Tucker will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category.

John Proctor is the Villain will be considered eligible in the Best Play category. Lighting designer Natasha Katz and projection designer Hannah Wasileski will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting Design of a Play category for their work on the play.

Floyd Collins will be considered eligible in the Best Revival of a Musical category. Tina Landau (book/additional lyrics) and Adam Guettel (music and lyrics) will be considered jointly eligible along with the producers in the category. Jeremy Jordan will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in Floyd Collins. Lighting designer Scott Zielinski and projection designer Ruey Horng Sun will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Lighting Design of a Musical category for their work on the show.

For Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Louis McCartney will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category, set designer Miriam Buether and video and visual effects designer 59 will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Play, director Stephen Daldry and co-director Justin Martin will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Direction of a Play category, and movement director and choreographer Lynne Page and additional choreographer Coral Messam will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Choreography category.

For Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Rupert Holmes will be considered eligible in the Best Book of a Musical category for his adaptation and Jinkx Monsoon will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical category.

For Real Women Have Curves: The Musical, Tatianna Córdoba will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical category and set designer Arnulfo Maldonado and video designer Hana S. Kim will be considered jointly eligible in the Best Scenic Design of a Musical category.

Andrew Durand will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in Dead Outlaw.

All other eligibility will be consistent with the opening night credits.

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will be held at Radio City Music Hall on June 8. Nominations will be announced on Thursday, May 1 at 9:00am ET live on the Tony Awards YouTube Page.