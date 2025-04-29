Amber Gray, Taylor Iman Jones, and More Join A Wrinkle in Time

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater has announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of A Wrinkle in Time, a musical adaptation based on the classic novel by Madeleine L’Engle.

Featuring a book by Doris Duke Artist Award recipient Lauren Yee (Cambodian Rock Band), music and lyrics by two-time Obie Award winner Heather Christian (Oratorio for Living Things), and direction by two-time Obie Award winner Lee Sunday Evans (Dance Nation), A Wrinkle in Time will run June 12-July 20 in Arena Stage’s Kreeger Theater.

While experimenting with time travel and the fifth dimension, Meg Murry’s father disappears. In a race to rescue him, Meg, her friend Calvin, and her younger brother Charles Wallace set off, across galaxies and time itself, to bring him home.

The cast features Nicholas Barrón (New York City Center’s Ragtime) as Calvin, Tony nominee Amber Gray (Hadestown) as Mrs. Whatsit, Taylor Iman Jones (Six) as Meg Murry, Vicki Lewis (Damn Yankees) as Mrs. Which, Mateo Lizcano (Kimberly Akimbo) as Charles Wallace, and Stacey Sargeant (for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf) as Mrs. Who. The ensemble includes Leanne Antonio, Michael Di Liberto, Kimberly Dodson, Andrea Jones-Sojola, Aidan Joyce, Rebecca Madeira, Gabrielle Rice, Jon Patrick Walker, Ronald Joe Williams, and Jayke Workman. The company is rounded out by swings Alex De Bard, Edward Simon, Dillan James Smith, and Alyssa Enita Stanford.

The creative team also includes choreographer Ani Taj (Dead Outlaw), music director Ben Moss (Head Over Heels), Tony-nominated set designer dots, Tony-nominated costume designer Sarafina Bush, lighting designer Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound designer Nick Kourtides, puppet designer and puppeteer James Ortiz, wig and hair designer Alberto “Albee” Alvarado, and makeup designer Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche.