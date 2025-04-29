Smash Original Broadway Cast Recording to Be Released in May

The CD and vinyl will be released in the summer.

Concord Theatricals Recordings will digitally release the original Broadway cast recording of Smash on Friday, May 16, at midnight ET. The CD and vinyl will also be available for preorder beginning May 16, for release this summer.

The album was produced by Grammy winner Scott M. Riesett, two-time Grammy winning composer-lyricist Marc Shaiman, two-time Grammy winning music supervisor Stephen Oremus, three-time Grammy winner Sean Patrick Flahaven, and score supervisor Samuel Hoad. The album was recorded by four-time Grammy winner Lawrence Manchester and three-time Grammy winner Isaiah Abolin, mixed by Manchester, and mastered by seven-time Grammy winner Oscar Zambrano, with art direction by Derek Bishop.

The album features songs by Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman that were first featured in the TV show on which the musical is based, including “Let Me Be Your Star,” “The National Pastime,” “Don’t Forget Me,” and “Let’s Be Bad.”

Smash stars Robyn Hurder as Ivy, Brooks Ashmanskas as Nigel, Krysta Rodriguez as Tracy, John Behlmann as Jerry, Kristine Nielsen as Susan, Caroline Bowman as Karen, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Anita, Bella Coppola as Chloe, Casey Garvin as Charlie, Nicholas Matos as Scott, and Megan Kane as Holly.

The company also includes Wendi Bergamini, Sarah Bowden, Jacob Burns, Deanna Cudjoe, Chelle Denton, Daniel Gaymon, Merritt David Janes, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, David Paul Kidder, Ian Liberto, Libby Lloyd, McGee Maddox, Connor McRory, J Savage, Jake Trammel, and Katie Webber.

Click here to pre-save the album.