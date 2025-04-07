Watch Kristin Chenoweth Join Idina Menzel Onstage at Redwood to Sing "For Good"

They raised $16,000 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids by auctioning an opportunity to join them onstage for the song.

Last week, Tony winner Idina Menzel was joined by her former Wicked co-star Kristin Chenoweth onstage for an encore song, following a performance of Menzel’s new Broadway musical Redwood. Onstage at the Nederlander Theatre, they sang “For Good” from Wicked. Watch the original Glinda and Elphaba reunite in the video below.

The song continues in part two of the video below.

The encore was a surprise to all audience members—and Menzel. As part of an auction for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, two audience members, seen in the video, donated $8,000 each, for a total of $16,000, to join the cast onstage for the song, and later go backstage to meet the company.