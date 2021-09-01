Morning's at Seven Revival to Star Lindsay Crouse, Judith Ivey, Patty McCormack, and More

Dan Wackerman will direct a revival of Paul Osborn's Morning's at Seven, running October 20-January 9 at the Theatre at St. Clements.

The comedy will star Oscar nominee Lindsay Crouse (The Homecoming), Alma Cuervo (On Your Feet), Tony winner Judith Ivey (The Heiress), Dan Lauria (Lombardi), Oscar nominee Patty McCormack (The Bad Seed), Tony Roberts, Tony winner John Rubinstein (Pippin), Keri Safran (Typhoid Mary), and Jonathan Spivey (The Front Page).

The scenic design is by Harry Feiner, costume design by Barbara A. Bell, lighting design by Jimmy Lawlor,; and sound design by Quentin Chiappetta. The Associate Director is Elizabeth Van Dyke, and the show is produced by Julian Schlossberg, Roy Furman, Eric Falkenstein, Sandy Robertson, Suzanne Grant, and Alexander "Sandy" Marshall, in association with the Peccadillo Theater Company and Woodie King, Jr.'s New Federal Theatre.

Morning's At Seven follows four aging sisters living in a small Midwestern town in 1928, and deals with ramifications within the family when two of them begin to question their lives and decide to make some changes before it's too late.