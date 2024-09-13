Where Have You Seen the Stars of Lost Onstage?

The hit TV show celebrates its 20th anniversary this month as costar Daniel Dae Kim returns to Broadway in Yellow Face.

If you were captivated by the ever-shifting world of Lost, you’re not alone. The show, which follows the survivors of a plane crash stranded on a mysterious, time-jumping island, became a television phenomenon 20 years ago this month with its complex storytelling and intricate characters.

Daniel Dae Kim, who played the honorable Jin-Soo Kwon, is returns to Broadway tonight in David Henry Hwang’s Pulitzer finalist comedy Yellow Face at the American Airlines Theatre. Kim is not the only Lost cast member to trod the boards; here, we explore how these stars have showcased their talents on stage, from New York to London.

Matthew Fox

plays Jack Shephard

After six seasons leading the Oceanic flight survivors through the jungle, Fox made the leap to the stage in Neil LaBute’s psychological thriller In a Forest Dark and Deep on the West End. The two-hander cast Fox as a redneck carpenter opposite Olivia Williams as a college lecturer, but things weren’t what they seemed.

Daniel Dae Kim

plays Jin-Soo Kwon

With a stage career spanning back to the early 1990s, Kim has performed across New York and London, specifically in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The King and I opposite the late, great Marin Mazzie. You can next see him in the Broadway premiere of David Henry Hwang’s comedy, Yellow Face.

Harold Perrineau

plays Michael Dawson

Originally a dancer, Perrineau made his Broadway debut as a replacement in Dreamgirls in the late 1980s. Several off-Broadway shows (and much TV fame via Oz and Lost), and he finally made his Broadway play debut as Lopakhin in Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard n 2016.

Michael Emerson

plays Benjamin Linus

Both regionally and in New York City, Emerson has extensive theatre credits. Notably, he’s featured in many Alabama Shakespeare Festival productions and originated the role of Oscar Wilde in Gross Indecency: The Three Trials of Oscar Wilde. He was seen most recently in the world premiere of Wakey Wakey off-Broadway.

Maggie Grace

plays Shannon Rutherford

Grace made her Broadway debut opposite Sebastian Stan in 2012 at the American Airlines Theatre in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Picnic.

Dominic Monaghan

plays Charlie Pace

On set of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, Monaghan and Billy Boyd were up a tree filming scenes. It was up there that they spoke about all sorts of things, including Tom Stoppard’s play, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern. It was only in 2024 that the two made the dream project a reality and reunited to star in the play in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

L. Scott Caldwell

plays Rose

In 1980, Caldwell made her Broadway debut in Home, and eight years later she returned – winning the Tony Award for her role as Bertha Holly in August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone.

Fionnula Flanagan

plays Eloise Hawking

Flanagan is a two-time Tony Award nominee, appearing in Ulysees in Nighttown, and recently as Aunt Maggie Faraway in Jez Butterworth’s The Ferryman.

Kevin Tighe

plays Anthony Cooper

With a theater career from the 1960s, Tighe also taught drama in the ’80s before making his Broadway debut in Open Admissions shortly after. The show only ran for two weeks but he continued to perform in shows across New York City and beyond. Notably he originated the role of the Tiger in Rajiv Joseph’s Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo at Center Theatre Group in California.

Blake Bashoff

plays Karl Martin

Bashoff is best known for starring as Moritz Stiefel in Spring Awakening on Broadway and on tour.