Laurie Metcalf, Micah Stock Starring on Broadway in Samuel D. Hunter's Little Bear Ridge Road

Joe Mantello directs the new drama, which comes from Steppenwolf in Chicago.

Laurie Metcalf, Michah Stock, John Drea, and Meighan Gerachis will star in the Broadway premiere of Samuel D. Hunter’s Little Bear Ridge Road this fall at the Booth Theatre.

Performances begin October 7 in advance of an October 30 opening. The production is directed by Joe Mantello.

The design team for Little Bear Ridge Road includes Scott Pask (scenic design), Jessica Pabst (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), and Mikhail Fiksel (sound design).

All four cast members appeared in the 2024 Steppenwolf Theatre Company world premiere, which is presented on Broadway by Scott Rudin and Barry Diller. This marks Hunter’s Broadway debut after a prolific off-Broadway resume that includes The Whale, Greater Clements, A Case for the Existence of God, and last season’s Grangeville.

Little Bear Ridge Road marks the seventh collaboration between director Mantello and actor Metcalf, who returns to Broadway for the seventh time in 10 years. The play follows a reclusive aunt and her gay nephew as they unravel the mess left behind after a troubled father’s passing.