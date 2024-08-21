Where Are the Young Performers From Les Misérables Now?

Landing a child’s role in Les Misérables can be an excellent start for those eyeing a starry career – little Cosette is the poster girl of the musical, and she and Gavroche get their own numbers. Meanwhile, though quiet, little Eponine grows into one of the most loved characters.

The musical originally opened on Broadway in 1987 and closed in 2003. It was revived only three years later, and again in 2014, playing its final performance in September 2016.

Over the years the production has seen many child stars on the barricade – including Broadway stars Lea Michele (Funny Girl) and Jarrod Spector (Hamilton), popstar and actor Nick Jonas, Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo and the original screen Gretchen Wieners, Lacey Chabert.

It really goes to show what little people can do!

Lea Michele

Michele made her Broadway debut as Young Cosette and understudied the role of Gavroche. In 2006, she was reportedly offered the role of Éponine in the Broadway revival but turned it down to star in Spring Awakening.

Nick Jonas

The youngest in the Jonas Brothers group, Nick started his stage career as Gavroche and later returned to the show as Marius. He led Broadway’s How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, in addition to holding a successful Disney Channel career and releasing music both with his brothers and solo. Next up – he’s returning to Broadway in The Last Five Years.

Lacey Chabert

After playing little Cosette on Broadway, Chabert voiced Eliza Thornberry in Nickelodeon’s The Wild Thornberrys. She then went on to star in the original Mean Girls movie as Gretchen Wieners.

Jason Tam

Since playing Gavroche, this Broadway star has appeared in A Chorus Line, If/Then, Be More Chill, and KPOP to name a few, as well as TV shows like Beyond the Break and One Life to Live.

Donna Vivino

Before playing Elphaba in Wicked, Vivino was the original little Cosette on Broadway.

Ashley Tisdale

Before breaking through with The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, starring in High School Musical, and launching a music career, Tisdale was a little Cosette on tour.

Gaten Matarazzo

Probably best known for his role as Dustin in Stranger Things, Matarazzo has previously starred in Les Mis on Broadway and recently returned to the stage in Dear Evan Hansen and Sweeney Todd.

Janel Parrish

The Pretty Little Liars star first played little Cosette on tour before Broadway. She has also starred on screen in the Bratz movie and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and on stage in Spring Awakening, Grease, and more.

Daisy Eagan

Eagan played all of the child roles in Les Mis before becoming the youngest person to be awarded the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical for their performance in The Secret Garden.

Gerard Canonico

Before starring in Spring Awakening, American Idiot, Groundhog Day and Be More Chill, Canonico was a Broadway Gavroche.