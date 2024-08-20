Where Have You Seen the Stars of Gossip Girl Onstage?

It has been over a decade since we finally found out who was Gossip Girl on the popular teen drama.

Based on Cecily von Ziegesar’s book, the show followed a bunch of privileged Upper East Siders as they navigated friendships turned enemies, turbulent relationships, and dysfunctional families. They ran New York but did they run Broadway? Here’s where you might have seen them onstage.

Kristen Bell – Gossip Girl

The instantly recognizable voice of Gossip Girl herself, Kristen Bell has performed on Broadway in both musicals (The Adventures of Tom Sawyer) and plays (The Crucible), as well as voicing Princess Anna in the Frozen movies.

Leighton Meester – Blair Waldorf

After wrapping the show as Queen B, Leighton Meester headed over to Broadway and made her debut as Curley’s Wife in Of Mice and Men in 2014.

Aaron Tveit – Tripp Vanderbilt

Tveit played Nate’s shady cousin who had an affair with our protagonist, Serena (Blake Lively, yet to tread the boards). But before that, he’d already started a successful Broadway career that today shows no signs of slowing – with notable roles in Hairspray, Wicked, Next to Normal and Moulin Rouge! and Sweeney Todd.

Matt Doyle – Jonathan Whitney

The Tony Award-winning actor has starred in Spring Awakening, The Book of Mormon and Company to name a few, but before that, he played Eric van der Woodsen’s high school boyfriend.

Connor Paolo – Eric van der Woodsen

As a child Paolo made his Broadway debut in The Full Monty before performing off-Broadway in the New York public theater production of Shakespeare’s Richard III. In Gossip Girl he plays Serena’s younger brother.

Matthew Settle – Rufus Humphrey

Settle made his Broadway debut in a show even more famous than his Gossip Girl breakfast waffles and Brooklyn loft; Chicago! He played a limited engagement as Billy Flynn while filming the series.

Wallace Shawn – Cyrus Rose

Shawn is an Award-winning playwright, who often appears in his own shows. In addition, he has played iconic roles on screen – including Rex in Toy Story!

Zuzanna Szadkowski – Dorota Kishlovsky

As well as portraying everybody’s favorite Gossip Girl character, Dorota, Szadkowski made her New York Stage debut in Nora and Delia Ephron’s Love, Loss, and What I Wore. She appeared in a record-breaking five all-star casts.

Caroline Lagerfelt – Celia “CeCe” Rhodes

The monarch of the Van der Woodsen family, CeCe Rhodes is portrayed by Lagerfelt, who has appeared both on and off-Broadway. She received an Obie Award for her role in Quartermaine’s Terms.

Margaret Colin – Eleanor Waldorf-Rose

In defiance of the state’s smoking ban, during her 2003 performance of A Day in the Death of Joe Egg on Broadway, she smoked through the second half of the show and dedicated the performance to Mayor Michael Bloomberg. After the play finished its run, she gave up smoking. She later appeared in a Broadway revival of Carousel.