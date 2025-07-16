TheaterMania Logo white orange
Maury Yeston and Arthur Kopit's Phantom to Run at Gateway Playhouse

The cast includes Matthew Malecki Martinez, Cassie Austin, Alexander Ríos, and Gail Bennett.

Linda Buchwald

| New York |

July 16, 2025

<i>Phantom</i> poster art
The Gateway Playhouse in Bellport, New York, will present Phantom, written by the Tony Award-winning authors of Nine, Maury Yeston (music and lyrics) and Arthur Kopit (book), based on the novel by Gaston Leroux, running August 1-31.

Larry Raben (Falling for Eve) will direct and choreograph the production. Anthony Brindisi will serve as musical director.

The cast will feature Matthew Malecki Martinez as Erik (the Phantom), Cassie Austin (A Sign of the Times) as Christine Daaé, Alexander Ríos (Pip’s Island) as Philippe, Count de Chandon, Gail Bennett (Mary Poppins) as Carlotta, Aaron de Jesus (Jersey Boys) as Alain Cholet, Charles West (The Scarlet Pimpernel) as Gérard Carrière, and Bruce Blanchard (City of Angels) as Inspector Ledoux.

Rounding out the company are Blaire Baker, Leo Carmody, Claire Flynn, Ryan Hurley, Evan Christopher Jennings, Cassie Maurer, Carley Meyer, Tyler Shore, Samantha Tullie, Jadon Webster, and Louis Williams.

