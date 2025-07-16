Merrily We Roll Along, With Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, and Lindsay Mendez, Hits Movie Theaters in December

Sony Pictures Classics will release the filmed version of the Tony-winning 2023-24 Broadway production of Merrily We Roll Along, directed by Maria Friedman, in collaboration with Fathom Entertainment, beginning December 5.

In addition to the United States, Merrily We Roll Along is expected to be released theatrically worldwide in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK, and additional countries and territories.

The film stars Tony Award winners Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez, alongside Krystal Joy Brown, Katie Rose Clark, and Reg Rogers.

Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by George Furth, Merrily We Roll Along was a flop when it was originally produced on Broadway in 1981. Spanning three decades and told in reverse chronological order, the musical charts the turbulent relationship between composer Franklin Shepard (Groff) and his two lifelong friends, writer Mary (Mendez) and lyricist and playwright Charley (Radcliffe).

Friedman’s revival was a hit and won 2024 Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Groff, Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical for Radcliffe, and Best Orchestrations.