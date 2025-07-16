See Pics of Peter Dinklage and More at the Delacorte Ribbon-Cutting

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sandra Oh were also in attendance.

On July 15, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the reopening of the Delacorte Theater in Central Park after an $85 million renovation. The Delacorte Theater has been home to the Public Theater’s annual Shakespeare in the Park performances since 1962.

The first show at the renovated theater will be Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, which starts performances on August 7. Twelfth Night cast members Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), and Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Twelfth Night, directed by Saheem Ali (Buena Vista Social Club), is set to run through September 14.

The cast also includes Lupita Nyong’o, Junior Nyong’o, and Daphne Rubin-Vega.