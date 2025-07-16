TheaterMania Logo white orange
See Pics of Peter Dinklage and More at the Delacorte Ribbon-Cutting

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sandra Oh were also in attendance.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

July 16, 2025

Outside of the newly-renovated Delacorte Theater
Outside of the newly renovated Delacorte Theater
(© Tricia Baron)

On July 15, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the reopening of the Delacorte Theater in Central Park after an $85 million renovation. The Delacorte Theater has been home to the Public Theater’s annual Shakespeare in the Park performances since 1962.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson at the Delacorte ribbon-cutting ceremony
Jesse Tyler Ferguson at the Delacorte ribbon-cutting ceremony
(© Tricia Baron)

The first show at the renovated theater will be Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, which starts performances on August 7. Twelfth Night cast members Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), and Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Sandra Oh at the Delacorte ribbon-cutting ceremony
Sandra Oh at the Delacorte ribbon-cutting ceremony
(© Tricia Baron)

Twelfth Night, directed by Saheem Ali (Buena Vista Social Club), is set to run through September 14.

Peter Dinklage at the Delacorte ribbon-cutting ceremony
Peter Dinklage at the Delacorte ribbon-cutting ceremony
(© Tricia Baron)

The cast also includes Lupita Nyong’o, Junior Nyong’o, and Daphne Rubin-Vega.

Official ribbon cutting at the Delacorte Theater
Official ribbon cutting at the Delacorte Theater
(© Tricia Baron)
Inside the renovated Delacorte Theater
Inside the renovated Delacorte Theater
(© Tricia Baron)

