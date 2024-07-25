Lupita Nyong’o, Peter Dinklage, Sandra Oh to Star in Shakespeare in the Park Twelfth Night

Jesse Tyler Ferguson will also star.

The Public Theater has announced casting for its summer 2025 free Shakespeare in the Park production of Twelfth Night, directed by Saheem Ali.

Heading the cast are Peter Dinklage (Malvolio), Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Andrew Aguecheek), Lupita Nyong’o (Viola), and Sandra Oh (Olivia).

Additional casting and creative team details will be announced this fall, as will dates.

The Delacorte Theater, where the production will run, is currently under construction.