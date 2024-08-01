Francis Jue, Kevin Del Aguila to Join Daniel Dae Kim in Yellow Face on Broadway

Ryan Eggold and Shannon Tyo will also star in the Broadway premiere of David Henry Hwang’s comedy.

Full casting has been announced for the Broadway production of David Henry Hwang’s Yellow Face, directed by Leigh Silverman and starring Daniel Dae Kim (Lost) as the fictionalized alter ego of the playwright.

Joining Kim will be Kevin Del Aguila (Some Like It Hot), Ryan Eggold (New Amsterdam), Francis Jue (Cambodian Rock Band), Marinda Anderson (You Will Get Sick), Greg Keller (Pre-Existing Condition), and Shannon Tyo (The Chinese Lady).

Loosely inspired by real events, this Pulitzer finalist comedy follows Hwang’s fictionalized alter ego as he protests the yellowface casting of Jonathan Pryce in Miss Saigon, only to mistakenly cast a white actor as the Asian lead in his play Face Value. Jue, returning to the role of the playwright’s father, HYH, reprises a performance he originated in 2007 during an off-Broadway run at the Public Theater, which Silverman also directed.

The creative team for Yellow Face includes Arnulfo Maldonado (set design), Anita Yavich (costume design), Lap Chi Chu (lighting design), Caroline Eng and Kate Marvin (sound design and original music), and Yee Eun Nam (projection design).

Yellow Face, a Roundabout Theatre Company production, starts performances September 13 at the Todd Haimes theatre, and runs through November 24. Opening night is October 1.