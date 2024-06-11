What Shows Will Win the Best Musical, Play, and Revival Tonys in 2024?

The winners of the 2024 Tony Awards will be revealed in a televised ceremony this Sunday, June 16. After offering their predictions in the acting and creative categories, our critics have some thoughts about the likely winners of the four big show categories: Best Musical, Best Play, Best Revival of a Musical, and Best Revival of a Play.

Best Revival of a Play

THE NOMINEES

Appropriate

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious



David Gordon

Will Win: Appropriate

Should Win: Purlie Victorious

Purlie felt like a real discovery to me, and that’s amazing considering the play is 60 years old. Appropriate has the momentum, though, and I don’t begrudge it. Adding the moniker “Tony Award winner” to Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’s name will give me hope for the future of this medium.

Zachary Stewart

Will Win: Appropriate

Should Win: Appropriate

Appropriate is a perfect fulfillment of the mission of Second Stage Theater, which is to give a second chance to relatively new American plays. Misunderstood in its 2014 off-Broadway run, Appropriate is now a Broadway hit — the kind that makes you gasp, wince, and laugh. It seems only appropriate that it should win this category.

Pete Hempstead

Will Win: Appropriate

Should Win: Appropriate

All three plays are strong contenders in my book. I was excited that Enemy had Broadway audiences talking about an Ibsen play that I find superior of A Doll’s House, and Purlie brought a modern classic back to the stage in a near-perfect production. But Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’s Appropriate has been given a new, thrilling urgency by Lila Neugebauer and her team. It’s a play of our time that we’re now finally understanding.

Best Revival of a Musical

Cabaret

Gutenberg! The Musical!

Merrily We Roll Along

The Who’s Tommy

David Gordon

Will Win: Merrily We Roll Along

Should Win: Merrily We Roll Along

Tommy didn’t get any other nominations. Gutenberg! is here only as an eff you to The Wiz. The only person who liked Cabaret is my wife. Merrily is the best revival of the season, period. It’s the only show that should be on this list.

Zachary Stewart

Will Win: Merrily We Roll Along

Should Win: Merrily We Roll Along

The outcome of this category has been one of the few sure things this season, and it was confirmed the night Cabaret opened to an ice bucket of reviews.

Pete Hempstead

Will Win: Merrily We Roll Along

Should Win: Merrily We Roll Along

Merrily is a shoo-in in this category. The other three pale in comparison. Done deal here.

Best Play

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane

Mother Play

Prayer for the French Republic

Stereophonic

David Gordon

Will Win: Stereophonic

Should Win: Stereophonic

No contest.

Zachary Stewart

Will Win: Stereophonic

Should Win: Stereophonic

It’s ambitious. It’s full of music (but is not a musical). It’s a commercial run. And it strokes that sweet spot of Boomer nostalgia. Looks like a winner to me.

Pete Hempstead

Will Win: Stereophonic

Should Win: Stereophonic

All the plays on this list have something to recommend them. Jaja was my second favorite here, but Stereophonic is the giant among this year’s plays, and it will win.

Best Musical

Hell’s Kitchen

Illinoise

The Outsiders

Suffs

Water for Elephants

David Gordon

Will Win: Hell’s Kitchen

Should Win: Hell’s Kitchen

Hell’s Kitchen is what you think of when you imagine a Broadway musical: engrossing story, great songs, amazing performances, and production numbers that just explode off the stage. I’m glad Suffs is here — they worked hard to fix that show, and it’s not just a viable piece, but it’s extremely moving. The Outsiders and Water for Elephants felt like English class assignments. I loved Illinoise, but Hell’s Kitchen is the whole package.

Zachary Stewart

Will Win: Water for Elephants

Should Win: Water for Elephants

Hell’s Kitchen is one of the best jukebox musicals to emerge on Broadway in the last decade, but I still have a hard time imagining the voters giving this award to a musical made from a collection of preexisting pop songs. The last time they did (discounting the strange pandemic year, when only jukeboxes were nominated) was in 2006 for Jersey Boys. Coincidentally, the book writer of that show, Rick Elice, is also the writer of Water for Elephants, which is absolutely the best new musical on Broadway this season.

Pete Hempstead

Will Win: Hell’s Kitchen

Should Win: Hell’s Kitchen

The only show on this list that I would happily see again is Hell’s Kitchen, and I’ve already seen it twice. Water for Elephants comes close. It’s a spectacle that kept my eyes entertained, but not so much my ears. Hell’s Kitchen is a jukebox musical, but it’s a strong one — not to mention incredibly moving. Plus, it’s very New York. It’s got the fire to win.