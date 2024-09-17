Video Flash

Watch Matt Doyle and Krystal Joy Brown Sing "Close to You" From My Best Friend's Wedding

The world premiere musical runs at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine.

Linda Buchwald

September 17, 2024

Krystal Joy Brown (Merrily We Roll Along) stars as Julianne, and Tony Award winner Matt Doyle (Company) stars as Michael in the world premiere of the musical My Best Friend’s Wedding, based on the 1997 TriStar Pictures’ film. The musical features the songs of Burt Bacharach and Hal David, including “Close to You,” seen in the video below, sung by Brown and Doyle.

Also featuring a book by Ron Bass and Jonathan Harvey and direction and choreography by three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall, My Best Friend’s Wedding will run September 26-October 27 at the Ogunquit Playhouse.

