Krystal Joy Brown, Matt Doyle, and More to Star in My Best Friend's Wedding

Ogunquit Playhouse, in association with Crossroads Live, has announced casting for the world premiere of the new musical My Best Friend’s Wedding, with a book by Ron Bass and Jonathan Harvey and featuring the songs of Burt Bacharach and Hal David. Directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall (Anything Goes), the production will run September 26-October 27 at the Ogunquit Playhouse.

My Best Friend’s Wedding will star Krystal Joy Brown (Merrily We Roll Along) as Julianne, Tony Award winner Matt Doyle (Company) as Michael, Lianah Sta. Ana (Miss Saigon) as Kimmy, Morgan Bryant (Mean Girls national tour) as Samantha, Zoe Jensen (Six) as Amanda, Telly Leung (Allegiance) as George, Mark Lotito (Some Like It Hot) as Walter, Austin Phillips as Scotty, and Soara-Joye Ross (Hadestown) as Isabelle.

The cast will also feature Kailey Boyle, Daniel Brackett, Runako Campbell, Deanna Cudjoe, Aaron Graham, Harris Matthew, Jessica Sheridan, Mikayla Thrasher, and Craig Waletzko in the ensemble. Kaitie Buckert and Raphe Gilliam will be the production swings.

The production includes music direction by Andrew Sotomayor, scenic and costume design by Colin Richmond, lighting design by Richard Latta, sound design by Kevin Heard, and wig/hair and makeup design by Roxanne De Luna.

Based on the 1997 TriStar Pictures’ film with a screenplay by Ron Bass, My Best Friend’s Wedding is about food critic Julianne Potter, who has always turned her nose up at romance. It’s the reason she broke up with her sweetheart Michael O’Neal. When she hears he’s about to be married, she vows to win him back for good, but with perfect Kimmy in the way, it’s not as easy as she first thought.