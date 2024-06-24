Kathleen Marshall to Direct My Best Friend’s Wedding Musical

The Anything Goes director will helm the world premiere stage adaptation of the 1997 rom-com.

Kathleen Marshall will direct the world premiere of My Best Friend’s Wedding, the stage musical adaptation of the 1997 romantic comedy starring Julia Roberts and Rupert Everett. Performances are slated to run September 26-October 27 at Maine’s Ogunquit Playhouse.

Like the film, it’s about Julianne Potter, a woman who attends the wedding of a former sweetheart whom she would very much like back.

The score comprises songs by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, including “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again,” “I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself,” “Walk on By,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” and “What’s New Pussycat?” The book is by Jonathan Harvey and original screenwriter Ron Bass.

Kathleen Marshall has three Tony Awards for Choreography (Wonderful Town, The Pajama Game, and Anything Goes). She is the director of In Transit and Living on Love on Broadway.