My Best Friend’s Wedding Musical to Premiere This Summer in Maine

A new musical adaptation of My Best Friend’s Wedding — featuring the hit songs of Burt Bacharach and Hal David — will have its world premiere this fall at Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine, running September 26-October 27.

Inspired by the Ron Bass screenplay, My Best Friend’s Wedding has a book by Bass and Jonathan Harvey. Songs include “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again,” “What’s New Pussycat?,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” “Walk on By,” and “I Just Don’t Know What to Do With Myself.”

In My Best Friend’s Wedding, food critic Julianne finds out that her ex is about to get married, so she vows to win him back for good. The movie starred Julia Roberts, Dermot Mulroney, Cameron Diaz, Rupert Everett, and Philip Bosco.

Complete cast and creative team are still to be announced.

