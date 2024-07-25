The Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, presented by QVC, will return to Radio City Music Hall’s Great Stage beginning November 8, with performances running through January 5, 2025. This year’s staging will blend classic numbers with innovative technology that will extend the show beyond the stage, including digital projections, and even “Frost Fairy” drones that will fly over the audience.

Radio City Music Hall has also partnered with KultureCity to provide a variety of accessibility offerings so that everyone can enjoy the holiday tradition, with a sensory room set-up available, noise cancelling headphones to borrow, and more. Open-captioned, audio-described, and America Sign Language-interpreted performances will be held throughout the run.

The Christmas Spectacular first opened at Radio City in 1933 and has played to over 70 million people from around the world. The 90-minute show features nine numbers starring the iconic Radio City Rockettes. Founded in 1925, the Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America.

Tickets to the 2024 Christmas Spectacular are now on sale.