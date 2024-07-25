11 Disney Characters That Could Take Home the Gold Medal at the Olympics
It’s time! The 2024 games kick off in Paris this weekend.
To celebrate, we’ve put together Team Disney and assigned characters to sports we think they could win.
1. Hercules – Weightlifting
He went from zero to hero, and prior to his West End stint, we think Herc could hop over the channel and show off those muscles in the weightlifting rounds.
2. Elsa – Figure Skating
This one is relatively self-explanatory, but imagine the elegance.
3. Ariel – Swimming
Sea, pool… either way a mermaid would be hard to beat at swimming.
4. Tarzan – Gymnastics
All of that swinging through the trees requires some great core strength, and that’d make Tarzan ideal for gymnastics!
5. Tigger – High Jump
The wonderful thing about Tiggers is… how high they jump!
6. Gaston – Wrestling
“In a wrestling match nobody bites like Gaston!”
7. The Newsies – Rhythmic Gymnastics
We’re putting the paperboys in together for rhythmic gymnastics having seen them jump and twirl around stages across the world.
8. Flynn Rider – Rock Climbing
He’s shown his climbing skills with Rapunzel’s long locks, after all.
9. Simba – Long-Distance Running
It was quite a long trek back to the Pridelands to defeat Uncle Scar, so we have no worries (for the rest of our days) about this one!
10. Eglantine Price – Artistic Swimming
She’s been practicing, bobbing along in the Beautiful Briny Ballroom!
11. Bert – Triple Jump
We know he can “Step in Time”, so a triple jump should be a piece of cake for our jack-of-all-trades!