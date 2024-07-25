11 Disney Characters That Could Take Home the Gold Medal at the Olympics

We’ve assembled a sterling team from the House of Mouse.

It’s time! The 2024 games kick off in Paris this weekend.

To celebrate, we’ve put together Team Disney and assigned characters to sports we think they could win.

1. Hercules – Weightlifting

He went from zero to hero, and prior to his West End stint, we think Herc could hop over the channel and show off those muscles in the weightlifting rounds.

2. Elsa – Figure Skating

This one is relatively self-explanatory, but imagine the elegance.

3. Ariel – Swimming

Sea, pool… either way a mermaid would be hard to beat at swimming.

4. Tarzan – Gymnastics

All of that swinging through the trees requires some great core strength, and that’d make Tarzan ideal for gymnastics!

5. Tigger – High Jump

The wonderful thing about Tiggers is… how high they jump!

6. Gaston – Wrestling

“In a wrestling match nobody bites like Gaston!”

7. The Newsies – Rhythmic Gymnastics

We’re putting the paperboys in together for rhythmic gymnastics having seen them jump and twirl around stages across the world.

8. Flynn Rider – Rock Climbing

He’s shown his climbing skills with Rapunzel’s long locks, after all.

9. Simba – Long-Distance Running

It was quite a long trek back to the Pridelands to defeat Uncle Scar, so we have no worries (for the rest of our days) about this one!

10. Eglantine Price – Artistic Swimming

She’s been practicing, bobbing along in the Beautiful Briny Ballroom!

11. Bert – Triple Jump

We know he can “Step in Time”, so a triple jump should be a piece of cake for our jack-of-all-trades!