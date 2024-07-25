McGee’s play initially premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2022 before transferring to London’s Soho Theatre for two sold-out runs.

Vineyard Theatre has announced two additional productions for its 2024-25 season: Haley McGee’s Age Is a Feeling, and Sarah Gancher’s The Wind and the Rain: A Story About Sunny’s Bar. Both works will be staged this fall at the off-Broadway venue, with Age Is a Feeling running September 11-October 13, and with October dates being announced shortly for The Wind and the Rain.

Inspired by hospices, mystics, and trips to the cemetery, Age Is a Feeling explores mortality and the melancholy unknowability of human life through a never-the-same-twice one-woman show, written and performed by McGee. The work initially premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2022 before transferring to London’s SoHo Theatre for two sold-out runs. Mitchell Cushman directs, with original direction and dramaturgy from the late Adam Brace.

Presented at Brooklyn’s Waterfront Barge Museum, The Wind and the Rain: A Story About Sunny’s Bar spotlights one Red Hook waterfront bar, which has been owned by the same family for over one hundred years. When Hurricane Sandy hits, Tone Johansen must fight to save it against incredible odds. Jared Mezzocchi will direct the work, which uses immersive design technology to bridge the past and present of Red Hook in a site-specific theatrical experience.

The two plays join a lineup of the previously announced productions of Jordan Harrison’s The Antiquities and Nazareth Hassan’s Bowl EP.