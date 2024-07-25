Lorna Courtney, Damon Daunno to Lead Empire Records: The Musical at McCarter Theatre Center

Full casting has been revealed for the McCarter Theatre Center production of Empire Records: The Musical. Based on the ’90s cult classic film of the same name, the new rock musical featuring an original score from Zoe Sarnak will play the Princeton, New Jersey, theater company’s Berlind Theatre September 6-October 6. Trip Cullman (Choir Boy) directs.

Lorna Courtney will star as Corey, alongside Damon Daunno as Rex Manning, Taylor Iman Jones as Max, Michael Luwoye as Joe, Tyler Donovan McCall as Lucas, Liam Pearce as AJ, Sam Poon as Warren, Analise Scarpaci as Debra, Eric Wiegand as Mark, and Samantha Williams as Gina. The ensemble will include Hoke Faser, Alex Lugo, Leah Read and Maximilian Sangerman with Swings Andrew Cekala and Jarynn Whitney.

Overflowing with optimism, 90’s counterculture, and the spirit of punk rock, Empire Records: The Musical tells the story of a band of idealistic misfits fighting to save their beloved record store from a corporate takeover. With tactics ranging from desperate to dangerous, the team comes together during a visit by over the hill pop star Rex Manning to discover the true value of friendship, love, and music. The new musical adaption will feature a book by Carol Heikkinen and choreography by Ellenore Scott.

The production will feature scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Adam Honoré, sound design by John Shivers, hair and makeup design by Tommy Kurzman, music direction by Daniel Green, music supervision by Bryan Perri, arrangement by Zoe Sarnak, orchestrations by Zoe Sarnak and Bryan Perri, initimacy coordination by Ann C. James, dramaturgy by Julie Felise Dubiner, and casting direction by The Telsey Office’s Karyn Casl, CSA and Destiny Lilly, CSA. Samantha Watson serves as production stage manager, alongside deck stage manager Alison Cote and assistant stabe manager Matthew Luppino. Sally Cade Holmes is the creative producer.