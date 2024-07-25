Audio Share

Listen: Nick Cartell Sings “Bring Him Home” From Les Miz on New Album

Cartell has played the role of Jean Valjean more than 1,000 times.

Editorial Staff
New York City

Club44 Records will release A Thousand Spotlights, a new album from Broadway vet Nick Cartell, on CD and in digital platforms on Friday, July 26.

Cartell currently stars as Jean Valjean on the national tour of Les Misérables, a role he has played more than 1,000 times (hence the album’s title).

Listen to his recording of “Bring Him Home” from the album below:

A Thousand Spotlights is produced by Brian Eads and Wayne Haun, who also provide orchestrations, with Nick Cartell and Christine Cartell serving as executive producers.

Pre-order or pre-save the album here.