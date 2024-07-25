Listen: Nick Cartell Sings “Bring Him Home” From Les Miz on New Album

Club44 Records will release A Thousand Spotlights, a new album from Broadway vet Nick Cartell, on CD and in digital platforms on Friday, July 26.

Cartell currently stars as Jean Valjean on the national tour of Les Misérables, a role he has played more than 1,000 times (hence the album’s title).

Listen to his recording of “Bring Him Home” from the album below:

A Thousand Spotlights is produced by Brian Eads and Wayne Haun, who also provide orchestrations, with Nick Cartell and Christine Cartell serving as executive producers.

Pre-order or pre-save the album here.