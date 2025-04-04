TheaterMania Logo white orange
Photos: George Clooney Marks Broadway Debut in Good Night, and Good Luck

Clooney plays Edward R. Murrow in the stage adaptation of his 2005 film.

Eric Acquaye

Eric Acquaye

David Gordon

David Gordon

| Broadway |

April 4, 2025

11
Grant Heslov, George Clooney, and David Cromer
(© Eric Acquaye)

The Broadway premiere of Good Night, and Good Luck, starring George Clooney in his Broadway debut, opened at the Winter Garden Theatre on April 3.

08
George Clooney and the company of Good Night, and Good Luck
(© Eric Acquaye)

Written by Clooney and Grant Heslov, the adaptation of the 2005 film is directed by David Cromer.

17
Fran Kranz, Georgia Heers, Glenn Fleshler, Grant Heslov, George Clooney, David Cromer, Ilana Glazer, Carter Hudson, and Clark Gregg
(© Eric Acquaye)

In Good Night, and Good Luck, we tune in to the golden age of broadcast journalism and Edward R. Murrow’s legendary, history-altering, on-air showdown with Senator Joseph McCarthy. As McCarthyism casts a shadow over America, Murrow and his news team choose to confront the growing tide of paranoia and propaganda, even if it means turning the federal government and a worried nation against them. The play chronicles a time in American history when truth and journalistic integrity stood up to fearmongering and disinformation—and won.

05
Clark Gregg
(© Eric Acquaye)

As previously announced, Clooney plays CBS anchor Edward R. Murrow. Joining him are Ilana Glazer as Shirley Wershba, Clark Gregg as Don Hollenbeck, Paul Gross as William F. Paley, Mac Brandt as Colonel Anderson, Will Dagger as Don Hewitt, Christopher Denham as John Aaron, Glenn Fleshler as Fred Friendly, Georgia Heers as Ella, Carter Hudson as Joe Wershba, Fran Kranz as Palmer Williams, Jennifer Morris as Millie Green, Michael Nathanson as Eddie Scott, Andrew Polk as Charlie Mack, Aaron Roman Weiner as Don Surine, and R. Ward Duffy, Joe Forbrich,  Imani Rousselle, Greg Stuhr, JD Taylor, and Sophia Tzougros rounding out the ensemble.

21
Grant Heslov, George Clooney, and David Cromer
(© Eric Acquaye)

The creative team for Good Night, and Good Luck includes Scott Pask (scenic design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), David Bengali (video/projections design), Daniel Kluger (sound design), Brenda Abbandandolo (costume design), Leah J. Loukas (hair & wig design), Gigi Buffington (voice & dialect), and Daniel Kluger and Bryan Carter (music supervision).

31
George Clooney
(© Eric Acquaye)

