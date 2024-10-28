George Clooney's Broadway Debut in Good Night, and Good Luck Sets Dates, Theater

Clooney will play Edward R. Murrow in the stage adaptation of his 2005 film.

Academy Award winner George Clooney will make his Broadway debut beginning March 12 at the Winter Garden Theatre. Opening night is April 3.

Written by Clooney and Grant Heslov, Good Night, and Good Luck is a stage adaptation of the 2005 film he wrote, directed, and starred in. David Cromer is set to direct.

Clooney played Fred Friendly in the movie, but onstage he will take the central role of CBS anchor Edward R. Murrow, whose critical reporting about Senator Joseph McCarthy at the height of the red scare endangered his job, but was instrumental in ending the Senator’s reign of terror.

Good Night, and Good Luck will be the first play in the Winter Garden Theatre since Wolf Hall in 2015. The show will play 99 performances.