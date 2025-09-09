Wallace Shawn Play Moth Days Will Star Hope Davis, John Early

What We Did Before Our Moth Days will also feature Maria Dizzia and Josh Hamilton.

Hope Davis, Maria Dizzia, John Early, and Josh Hamilton will star in the new Wallace Shawn play What We Did Before Our Moth Days, beginning performance February 4 at the Greenwich House Theater. Opening night is March 5.

Shawn’s latest work is directed by his longtime collaborator André Gregory, a theatrical relationship that has lasted 40 years. Together, they created the legendary films My Dinner with André and Vanya on 42nd Street, as well as plays like The Designated Mourner and Grasses of a Thousand Colors.

In What We Did Before Our Moth Days, a father, mother, son, and the father’s longtime mistress tell the story of their lives.

The creative team for What We Did Before Our Moth Days includes scenic designer Riccardo Hernández, costume designer Ann Roth, lighting designer Jennifer Tipton, and sound designer/composer Bruce Odland.