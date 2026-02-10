Tonya Pinkins, Lesli Margherita, and More Join Jasmine Amy Rogers and Adrienne Warren in The Wild Party

Full casting is set for the New York City Center Encores! revival of Michael John LaChiusa and George C. Wolfe’s The Wild Party, running March 18-29.

Original Broadway cast member Tonya Pinkins returns to the show, playing Dolores Montoya. Also joining the cast are Jelani Alladin (Black), Wesley J. Barnes (Oscar D’Armano), Jordan Donica (Burrs), KJ Hippensteel (Gold), Andrew Kober (Goldberg), Lesli Margherita (Mae), Betsy Morgan (Sally), Meghan Murphy (Miss Madelaine True), and Maya Rowe (Nadine).

They join the previously announced Jasmine Amy Rogers and Adrienne Warren as Queenie and Kate, and Joseph A. Byrd (Phil D’Armano), Claybourne Elder (Jackie), and Evan Tyrone Martin (Eddie Mackrel). The company also includes Curtis Bannister (Standby for Burrs and Black) and Kyrie Courter (Standby for Queenie and Kate).

Directed by Lili-Anne Brown, the production has musical direction by Daryl Waters, with choreography by Katie Spelman,

The Wild Party brings Joseph Moncure March’s notorious poem to life in this Tony-nominated musical with music and lyrics by LaChiusa and book by LaChiusa and Wolfe. This dark, sensual, glittering tale explores a world dancing on the edge and the joyful defiance of the characters who inhabit it for a gin-soaked party full of jazz-age indulgence and Vaudeville stars letting loose off-the-clock.

The Wild Party features scenic design by Arnel Sancianco, costume design by Linda Cho, lighting design by Justin Townsend, sound design by Alex Neumann, and hair and wig design by Tom Watson.